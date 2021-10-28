A look at key local contests

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta Mayor

The months-long race to replace longtime Oneonta mayor Gary Herzig comes to an end next week when voters choose between Common Council members Mark Drnek (D) and Len Carson (R).

The League of Women Voters hosted the candidates in a debate last week, during which Carson thanked Drnek for joining him in running a “gentleman’s campaign.”

Drnek said he feels he is in “good shape” for the election but the key is voter turnout. He said the whole process has been inspiring for him.

“I had no idea going into this but this has been fun,” Drnek said. “If you’re me and you’re having a bad day and see all the love and all the hope for what we’re going to do, oh my gosh, it’s going to be great,”

Carson said he feels “pretty confident” about the race.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work in,” Carson said. “It’s just been so humbling, having people volunteer their personal time.”

He said he heard some “good ideas” from constituents regarding recycling and biking on River Street and spent a lot of time listening to other people’s concerns about the police department and the fire department.

“I’ve enjoyed the last five months, going door to door,” Carson said, who was “trying to meet as many people as I could.”

“I’ve been trying to get in front of as many people as possible,” Carson said.

Town of Hartwick Supervisor and Town Board

After close summertime primary races, voters head to the polls Tuesday for the Town of Hartwick’s tightly contested contests for supervisor and town board.

Incumbent Town Super-visor Robert O’Brien runs this year on the Conservative line after losing the Republican primary in June to challenger Bryan LoRusso. Incumbent town board members Bruce Markusen and Christopher Briggs share the Conservative line after losing the Republican primary in June to challengers Jonathan Horth and Cindy Carr. Incumbent Superintendent of Highways Jerry Wood takes on Fred Koffer.

“I hope our team stays together and we continue the work we’ve done,” O’Brien said, touting accomplishments such as eliminating the general fund and securing water system improvements.

Brian LoRusso, running on the Republican line, is challenging O’Brien.

“Our board is not transparent,” LoRusso said. “They didn’t realize they’re driving our town into the ground.”

He wants to work with the Town’s historical society to “better community relationships” and wants to bring to Hartwick a satellite creamery in order to support local farms and grow the economy.

Town Board candidate Markusen noted O’Brien’s accomplishments, and hoped they could continue programs such as the Clean Sweep, which collects volunteers to clean up Hartwick.

“I like the recent trend of bringing in some of these sports teams like soccer and football,” Markusen said. “I’d love to make some improvements for the community center and make it more of a hub for younger kids and adults.”

Jonathan Horth is running for Town Board alongside LoRusso and placed a heavy emphasis on small businesses, saying he wants to promote “people with amazing skills” and give them the ability to start a small business.

“That would be a fantastic way to revitalize the town,” Horth said.

Town of Oneonta Supervisor

Randal Mowers has the Republican and Independent lines in the race to succeed Robert Wood as Town of Oneonta Supervisor.

Mowers, who does automobile restoration and owns Mowers Towing and OC Mowers Auctions, said he has a vested interest in the Town of Oneonta.

“I’m not a carpetbagger,” Mowers said. “I’ve been here my whole life.”

Mowers was born in Fox Hospital and served on the town board from 2016 to today. Previously, he was on the zoning board of appeals. He said he knows people in the town and gets along with them.

“I have an excellent rapport with everyone who works for the town,” Mowers said. “I’ve been serving the community my whole life.”

Mowers said he decided to run for town supervisor but “nobody stepped up.”

“Someone had to do the job,” he said.

Mowers pointed to specific unfinished projects in the Town as among his top priorities.

“We have a water project not done,” Mowers said. “The highway garage project needs to be finished.”

Theresa DeSantis is running against Mowers for supervisor. She declined to comment for this story.



