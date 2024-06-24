Advertisement. Advertise with us

A.O. Fox Hospital Conducting Routine Water Flow Testing on June 25

ONEONTA—A.O. Fox Hospital officials have announced that a water flow test of the facility’s fire sprinkler system will take place on Tuesday, June 25 at approximately 6 p.m. The test will last one to two hours. Residents in the immediate area may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or a slight discoloration of water during and directly following the testing period. The safety of the water will not be compromised during this time. Any questions should be directed to Amanda Twible, plant operations coordinator at A.O. Fox Hospital, at (607) 431-5405.

