Advertisement. Advertise with us

Mandatory Masking Procedures Back in Place at A.O. Fox

ONEONTA—Effective Tuesday, September 19, Bassett Healthcare Network has reinstituted temporary mandatory masking requirements at A.O. Fox Hospital, per COVID-19 guidelines in place to protect patients and employees. The facility-wide mandatory masking requirement will be lifted at A.O. Fox Hospital as soon as the number of active COVID-19 cases within the facility falls below the established threshold. While the masking safety measure is in place, signs will alert building entrants.

Currently, A.O. Fox Hospital is the only hospital within Bassett Healthcare Network with mandatory masking procedures in place.

“Out of an abundance of caution to protect our patients, residents, and employees, Bassett’s Infection Control team and other experts have established guidelines for our facilities to follow around masking,” wrote Gabrielle Argo, director of public relations, in an e-mail earlier today.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed among employees at A.O. Fox Hospital reached the threshold for temporarily requiring masking (3 percent of employees within a seven-day period), according to Argo.

“Thankfully, we have not seen any severe illness as a result of these cases,” Argo said.

  Bassett’s experts are monitoring community COVID-19 cases and trends on a daily basis.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bassett at 100: Bassett Thriving for Your Sake

In a recent column, I shared my confidence that Bassett Healthcare Network is poised to meet post-pandemic healthcare challenges and emerge thriving on the other side. Today, I want to highlight what exactly that means for you—our patients and community neighbors. Labor shortages are posing problems in many industries, but in healthcare it is more than an economic crisis. Staff shortages lead to longer wait times for appointments, test results, hospital beds and treatment—all of which can potentially result in poorer outcomes for our patients. The deeper crisis is how worker shortages reduce access to care.…

News Briefs: August 19, 2023

Folk music at Hyde Hall tonight, news from Bassett and SUNY Oneonta, upcoming blood drives and next weekend's community-wide lawn sales in Fly Creek are among today's topics.…

Bassett at 100: Programs Connecting People with Assistance

Recent national news reports have called into question annual charity care spending at nonprofit hospitals across the U.S. despite rising operating profits and cash reserves. Charity care, which is free or discounted medical services that hospitals and health systems offer to patients who otherwise cannot afford treatment, includes inpatient and emergency room care.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE