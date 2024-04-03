AAA Offers Guidance as Nor’easter To Overlap with Peak Eclipse, Spring Break Travel

UTICA—AAA Northeast has advised travelers to track weather conditions as a busy travel week fueled by the eclipse and spring break is converging with stormy weather. A Nor’easter is expected to bring springtime snow, rain, and strong winds to much of the northeast today and tomorrow, and travelers should be ready to adjust both road and air travel plans accordingly, AAA Northeast has cautioned—especially with heavy snow in the forecast for northern New York and New England, close to the path of the eclipse.

According to AAA Northeast officials, the Federal Aviation Administration expects this week to be the “busiest of the season,” forecasting that spring break travel will peak with 50,670 flights on Thursday and 48,904 flights on Friday. Many travelers heading to the path of Monday’s total eclipse are expected to make a long weekend of the event and it is anticipated that Monday will be another busy travel day, with 47,137 flights.

The latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics confirms airline travel is up, nearing or exceeding pre-pandemic levels in many locations. Nationwide, both domestic (71.6 million) and international (10.9 million) passenger numbers reached new all-time, seasonally adjusted highs based on data through December 2023. Seasonally adjusted passenger numbers in December 2023 were up 9.7 percent from the previous year, AAA Northeast reported.

Air travel numbers have risen locally as well. In 2023, 1.4 million passengers flew out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, up 13 percent from 2022 and up 11 percent from the pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

“As air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels and travelers flock to airports this week, weather is also likely to impact schedules,” said Patti Artessa, director of Public Affairs Outreach for AAA Northeast in a press release. “Travelers should leave themselves plenty of time to get to the airport and consider reserving parking ahead of time to avoid a last-minute scramble.”

Travelers taking to the skies this week should sign up for text alerts from their airline and download the mobile app for both their airline and an alternative carrier, AAA Northeast advised. In case of a delay or cancellation, an app often offers the fastest way for travelers to rebook.