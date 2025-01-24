News Briefs: January 24, 2025

Adirondack Mountain Club Announces Events

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its February events. Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, will lead a hike in Lower Robert V. Riddell State Park on Tuesday, February 4, followed the next Tuesday by a Fortin Park hike led by Tom Austin, (607) 435-8107. Jim and Carolyn Austin, (607) 437-5734, will return to Riddell on Tuesday, February 18, and Diane Aaronson, (607) 432-9391 will lead in Wilber Park on Tuesday, February 25. The monthly meeting will be held at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19. There will be a covered dish supper, followed by Scott Fielder’s presentation on the Oregon Coast, California Redwoods and Crater Lake at 7 p.m. Participants in Tuesday hikes should contact the listed hike leaders, Aaronson or Pearce to sign up. For more information, visit www.susqadk.org.

Market 32/Price Chopper to Recall Futia Pizza Dough

SCHENECTADY—Market 32 and Price Chopper issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on behalf of Futia’s Famous Pizza Dough with UPC codes 4173525348 (frozen) and 4173525349 (refrigerated) due to production conveyor belt material adhering to the product. Customers who purchased affected products should return them to their local store for a full refund. For more information, contact Futia’s at (518) 355-4300 or Price Chopper/Market 32 at (800) 666-7667.

Ag Expo Announced

COBLESKILL—Regional farmers, rural landowners, and aspiring agriculturalist are invited to Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Ag Solutions and Networking Expo at SUNY Cobleskill’s Prentice Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19. Attendees can meet vendors and exhibitors, enjoy a free networking lunch, and participate in two break-out sessions. Pre-registration is required by February 11 at https://www.eventleaf.com/e/AgNetwork. There are still open spaces for sponsors, vendors and exhibitors; contact sesmithfarmmgtllc@gmail.com, pernatdg@cobleskill.edu, (518) 207-7112 or (518) 255-5537 for more information.

New York Gas Prices Increase

UTICA—Average gas prices in New York State are up three cents over last week to $3.16 per gallon, AAA Northeast announced on Monday, January 20. Oil prices have risen for four straight weeks due to increased winter heating demand and stricter sanctions on Russia, the world’s second largest oil producer. New York prices are 10 cents lower than last year.

Market 32/Price Chopper Announce Wildfire Fundraiser

SCHENECTADY—Market 32 and Price Chopper announced that customers at all store locations will be able to round up their change to donate to American Red Cross California wildfire relief through Saturday, February 15. The company will add an additional $10,000.00 contribution. For more information, visit www.pricechopper.com.