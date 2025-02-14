News Briefs: February 14, 2025

Calvary Hill To Award Grants

WILLIAMSPORT, PA—Calvary Hill Ministries, formerly based in Oneonta, will once again offer $1,000.00-$5,000.00 grants to 501c3 organizations that support Christ-centered arts and contemplative programs. Applications will be considered until funds are depleted. For more information, or to apply, contact calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com or (607) 432-4926.

Gas Prices Inch Up

UTICA—AAA Northeast announced that New York State’s average gas price rose by a penny to $3.17 per gallon during the week ending on Monday, February 10. Twelve straight weeks of rising inventories and low demand for winter travel have kept price increases to a minimum despite rising geopolitical tensions. AAA noted that prices will likely increase as warmer weather stokes demand, and that President Donald Trump’s delayed proposal for a 10 percent tariff on Canadian oil imports may have a further effect if implemented.

New York Authorizes Addiction Recovery Residences

ALBANY—The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced a new voluntary certification for recovery residences, as well as up to $75,000.00 in one-time funding through the Opioid Settlement Fund. Residences provide a unique shared living environment to support individuals with a common goal of recovery from substance use disorders. More information may be found at https://oasas.ny.gov/certified-recovery-residences. New Yorkers struggling with addiction may contact the state hotline at 1 (877) 846-7369.

State Reminds Taxpayers of EITC

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance urges New Yorkers to take full advantage of valuable credits this tax season. The Earned Income Tax Credit program, now in its 50th year, can provide a significant boost to working families. Combined city, state and federal EITCs can be worth more than $12,000.00 for eligible families with three children. An individual’s taxes and credits may change significantly from year to year. For more information, visit https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/credits/earned_income_credit.htm.

HESC Launches FAFSA Training Program

ALBANY—The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation announced a new FAFSA Ready Training Program to assist high-school counselors, community partners, support professionals, and students with FAFSA, TAP, and DREAM Act applications. The program will provide educators and partners with training and resources to increase the state’s tuition assistance participation rate. To register, or for more information, visit hesc.ny.gov.

RCIL Launches New Website

UTICA—The Resource Center for Independent Living, a nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities in achieving independent and self-determined lives, recently launched a new website. The revamped www.rcil.com offers a more accessible, user-friendly experience that will make resources more available to the community. Visit the new site or call (315) 797-4642 for more information.