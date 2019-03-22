Accidents Overnight; Snow Brings Down Trees, Wires

SNOW EMERGENCIES UNTIL NOON SATURDAY

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The overnight snowstorm that continues today has caused a dozen accidents and brought down trees and wires across the county, reports Rob O’Brien, Otsego County 911 director.

“The roads are in very poor condition,” he said. “And we’re dealing with trees and wires down everywhere due to the weight of the snow.”

In Oneonta, city police have begun ticketing cars parked on streets, and reminds drivers if cars must be towed, owners must pay the cost.

In Cooperstown, Village DPW Superintendent Mitch Hotaling declared a snow emergency that began at 10 a.m. and continue until noon Saturday. Parking is prohibited on village streets, and is available in the Doubleday Field Parking Lot.

Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny has also declared a snow emergency in that village through noon tomorrow.

There were a dozen accidents overnight, with ten more reported this morning. He said no serious injuries have been reported.

“I would encourage anyone who does not have to go out, to stay put,” he said. “For those folks who do need to travel, I would encourage them to clean their cars off completely, travel with their headlights on and to travel cautiously. It always recommended that folks travel with an emergency kit in case they become disabled.”

