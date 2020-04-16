ACCO Furloughs Most Of Workforce

3 Counties Brace For Impact

Of Calendar Makers’ Layoffs

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

SIDNEY – ACCO’s Sidney plant announced plans yesterday to lay off the majority of their workforce within the coming days, according to reports, as manufacturing is suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Anything like this is going to have a devastating effect on the community,” said Village of Sidney Mayor Andrew Matviak. “It’s a challenging time for everyone.”

The effects will be felt throughout Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties, where many of the employees live.

“It’s such a shame,” said Barbara Ann Heegan, president, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. “However, I’m hopeful that it’s just a short-term effect.”

“I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision to make,” said Kerri Green, president, Commerce Chenango.

ACCO is one of the largest calendar manufacturers in the world, distributing calendar and desk items under the popular Mead, Five Star, Trapper Keeper, AT-A-GLANCE, and Day Runner brands.

Mativak said he has spoken with representatives from ACCO, who have said the layoffs were temporary and that people would be hired back. “What’s tough is that it’s all still unknown,” he said. “We don’t know when people are going to get back to work.

He said he speaks with Amphenol on a weekly basis, but so far, they are continuing to operate. “They’ve taken steps to prevent workers – including having some people work from home – but they are still getting their product out,” he said.