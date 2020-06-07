After Governor’s un-PAUSE, Churches Look To Next Week

Few local churches were able to react to Governor Cuomo’s Saturday announcement that services could be held today, but only 25 percent of the seats could be filled. Here, Father Ken Hunter addresses his congregation during the Holy Communion Service this morning at St. James Episcopal Church in Oneonta. Masks and sanitizer were made available to parishioners and all song books were removed from pews. “We can currently host 49 people, that is 25 percent of our capacity.” said Hunter. “If we have more, we can have them listen in The Great Hall.” He opened his sermon by saying how nice it was to actually see people. Inset photo: No services were held in Cooperstown today, but St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church had its door open for private prayer. (Ian Austin & Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)