Alan Lincourt Photos on Display

09/02/2022
Local photographer Alan Lincourt has been capturing images of the Leatherstocking region for more than 50 years and has his first public
showcase of his collection of photography on display in the lobby of the Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum, located at 99 Main Street in Cooperstown. Mr. Lincourt has photos highlighting the beautiful landscapes of The Village of Cooperstown and the immediate surrounding area. The exhibit can be seen through October 9.

