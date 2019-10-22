HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 p.m. Tour folk art exhibit by Lantern Light, learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces. Limited to 15/tour. Cost, $14/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Enjoy buffet lunch, then special tour with Photographer Kevin Gray of “Duane Michals: The Portraitist” exhibit. Cost, $32/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BENEFIT CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy contemporary concert by Osetskaya Duo featuring works by George Gershwin, Kohsaku Yamada. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

LECTURE – 7 p.m. Presenting Lecture in Environmental Education and Communication by Andrew Revkin, Strategic Advisor for Environmental and Science Journalism, National Geographic Society. Ballroom, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.

DOCUMENTARY – 7 p.m. Showing “Bob Wyer Catskills Photographer” which features many photographs taken from donated negatives. Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Pl., Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org/special-events-3/

POETRY SLAM – 8 p.m. Open mic followed by featured slam poet Rabiyatu Jalloh. Poet, performer, teaching artist from the Bronx. The Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.