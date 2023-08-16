HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

PHOTOGRAPHY LECTURE—7 p.m. “Visualizing Time.” Photographer Stephen Wilkes will discuss insight and experiences from his 50-year career, offering a unique perspective on the art of visual storytelling. Registration required. Suggested donation, $20. Presented via Zoom by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

DINE OUT—Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. The Rusty Bison, 4938 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4347 visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/?sd=1672531200&ed=1703980800

SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Those caring for a loved one are invited to join a group to connect to other caregivers, local resources, and create strategies for self-care. Free, registration required. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knitting or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Adult Grief Support Group.” Free monthly group open to all aged 18+. By Helios Care at Delhi e-Center, 5½ Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

TEEN PAINTING CLASS—4-6 p.m. “Fundamental Painting Elements and Techniques.” Sign up for one or more sessions. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 17. Some drawing experience suggested. Part of the Summer Arts Program for Teens. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Pre-register at canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens.

HISTORY AFTER HOURS—5-7 p.m. “Hometown History,” featuring a talk by historian Jim Greenberg. War-related objects, codebreaking activity, Morse code treats, more. Free, open to all. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit www.Facebook.com/OneontaHistory

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

CONCERT—7 p.m. Caroga Arts Ensemble. Classical and contemporary chamber music. Free, open to all. Great Hall, Canajoharie Library & Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://carogaarts.org/

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES—7 p.m. Lucia & Levi. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks_and_recreation/index.php

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.

BLUES CONCERT—7 p.m. Mr. Sipp, winner of the 2016 Best New Artist Award at the Blues Music Awards. East Park, Norwich.

chenangoblues@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChenangoBluesAssociation/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the Civil War, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/