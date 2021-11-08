Albert John Zigon Jr., 71 March 6, 1950 – October 28, 2021

In Memoriam

FLY CREEK – Albert John Zigon Jr., 71, of Fly Creek, New York, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021.

Al was born in Cooperstown, New York, on March 6, 1950. At the age of 19, Al left Cooperstown, and lived in Idaho, Alaska, and California, only to return to Fly Creek, his favorite place on earth, to spend his remaining three years.

Al, with his “full of life”, vivacious personality, was known by many nicknames: Albee, Ziggy, Alboo, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and Honey. They all blend together into a perfect mosaic of an amazingly happy life. Al will most certainly be remembered by his enormous generosity, selflessness, and desire to help others.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Albert John Zigon Sr., and his mother, Jennie Gorence Calhoun.

Al is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Ruby Fuller (Garth), Jennie Zigon, Jared Anders (Tessia); grandchildren, Olivia, Ian, Ally, Luke, Hazel and Grace; brothers, Ken Zigon, Bob Calhoun, George Calhoun, Bruce Calhoun, and Mac Calhoun; sisters, Fran Andrews, and Jennifer Banister; many nieces, nephews and cousins, family and friends, and especially his lifelong best friend , Homer Lindstadt, (Mavis).

Per Al’s request, there will be no services, just many happy memories, smiles and plenty of laughter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Cooperstown SPCA.