Ripken National Championship athletes walk out with a participant from All Star Village’s Miracle League partner. (Photo provided)

All Star Village Creates a Family‑centered Baseball Experience

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

ONEONTA

At Cooperstown All Star Village, the baseball games may be the centerpiece, but the experience is intentionally designed to feel much larger than what happens between the foul lines. As General Manager Dan Hooper explained, the organization looks at the week “through the eyes of the parents and siblings just as much as the players.” That philosophy has shaped everything from dining options to campus traditions to the growing list of family‑focused activities.

Food is a major part of that comfort.

“We recently opened our brand‑new Upper Deck restaurant, featuring an expanded menu, a full bar and panoramic views of the fields,” Hooper said. Families now have multiple choices onsite, “a full‑service sit‑down meal, a private suite for a team party, a casual beer garden with local food trucks, or classic concessions.” The goal, he said, is simple: “We want parents to have a space where they can actually decompress and enjoy the week.”

Fireworks are among the features enjoyed by teams at Oneonta’s All Star Village. (Photo provided)

Beyond dining, All Star Village has built a schedule of activities that have become campus staples.

“Our Mom’s Home Run Derby fills up instantly every week with the stands packed to cheer them on,” Hooper said.

The campus also hosts goat yoga, cornhole tournaments, base running for younger siblings, and fireworks. Together, these elements make the property “feel like a village built for family memories.”

Some traditions have grown organically over the years—especially pin trading.

“Pin trading is a huge part of the experience…and not just for the players,” Hooper said. Kids trade custom pins “from the first moment they arrive until late into the night,” and some teams even launch their pins online weeks before arriving. It’s also a way for siblings to meet other kids and feel included in the week.

The emotional connection families describe, often calling the week nostalgic or once‑in‑a‑lifetime, comes from capturing “the purest version of why we all fall in love with baseball in the first place.” Hooper pointed to “the feeling of running onto a pristine field under the stadium lights, the sound of a dugout chanting together, and the simple thrill of playing from morning until night.” Parents see “a spark in their kids that reminds them of their own childhood love for the game.”

For baseball families, 12U is a milestone.

“It’s the final year on the small diamond before the fences move back, the baselines lengthen, and the game transitions into something much closer to adulthood,” Hooper said.

All Star Village was intentionally built to celebrate that moment.

“By freezing this final, golden summer of childhood in a place steeped in baseball history, we give families a chance to press pause on the clock and just enjoy the game together one last time,” Hooper added.

The impact extends beyond the campus. Families spend a week or more in Otsego County, and All Star Village works to connect them with the region’s culture and businesses.

“We offer a free shuttle loop in partnership with Oneonta Public Transit…provide admission to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and encourage families to check out This is Cooperstown for local restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options,” Hooper said.

Some moments stand out more than others. During the Ripken National Championships, All Star Village hosted an adaptive baseball Miracle League exhibition game.

“Seeing those teams and the volunteers take the field, all dressed in their uniforms…championed by the same umpires and coaches, was such a special moment,” Hooper said, reflecting “the experience that we’re trying to bring to youth baseball.”

While the core mission remains unchanged —“the foundational joy of baseball, competitive quality of play, and world‑class fields —All Star Village continues to evolve. On the field, that meant converting all surfaces to premium turf and pushing the championship outfield to 225 feet. Off the field, upgrades like the Upper Deck restaurant and new Fan Appreciation Day activities ensure “the off‑field memories are just as vibrant as the ones made in the dugout.”

“Ultimately,” Hooper said, “we change the amenities so that the feeling of playing here stays exactly the same, magical, premium and unforgettable.”