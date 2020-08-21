Allan K. Rudd, 76; Career-Long Dairyman In Jordanville

JORDANVILLE – Allan K. Rudd, 76, a career-long dairy farmer and proprietor of MTR Farms here, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bassett Hospital.

Allan was born on Jan. 10, 1944, in Hartford, Conn., a son of the late Allan S. and Madeline Parker Rudd. He was raised and educated in Ellington, Conn., and graduated from Rockville High School.

On March 20, 1969, he married the former Inga Emmelmann, also of in Ellington, and the couple moved to Jordanville in 1972, where they ran their own dairy farm until his retirement in 2010.

He was a hard-working farmer, but in his spare time enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the bowling leagues in VanHornesville. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization. Allan was a friend to many and will never be forgotten.

Surviving him besides Inga, his wife of 51 years, are a son Thomas Rudd and his wife, Dr. Kelly Rudd of Jordanville; a daughter, Dr. Stephanie Stein and her husband Dr. Joseph Stein of Hampton, N.J.; his four beloved grandchildren, Reagan and Colton Rudd and Rowdy and Irina Stein, and his sister Penny McNeish of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by an infant son.

Funeral services for Mr. Rudd will be private and at the convenience of his family. Funeral arrangements are with the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs.