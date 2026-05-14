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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 14, 2026

Front Page

Board Reviews Ag District, Lauds Retirees

Supporters of Fired Coach Challenge Board at Heated Meeting

Memorial Marker Honors Revolutionary War Soldier

Inside

Museum Exhibit Evokes Morris During Revolutionary War Era

As Tourism Season Approaches, One Grocery Store To Serve Central Otsego

Joseph Hernandez Elaborates on His Run for GOP Comptroller

Town of Oneonta Awarded $40K for West End Development, Planning

Leadership Training Gets Students Involved in the Community

CCS Library Club Members Seek To Foster Community Growth

Conference Goal Is To Celebrate, Educate Student-Athletes

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 14, 2026

Editorial

Guest Editorial: American Education: a 125-Year-Old Failure?

Letters

Dowd: Dowd Seeking To Serve on Board

Franck: ‘Franck for Three More Years’

Marcantonio: Former Teacher Runs for Board

Northrup: Trump Supporters ‘Got Conned’

Townsend: Trump and the Mentally Deranged

Petri: My Vote on CCS Budget is a ‘No’

Rudy: Cutting the Nuclear ‘Gordian Knot’

Columns

The Partial Observer: LWV Observer Corps: Helping To Let the ‘Sun’ Shine on Democracy

News from the Noteworthy: Glimmerglass Expands Summer Programs

Citizen Science: Sunshine and Stars: Exploring How Stars, Planets Differ

The Partial Observer: Who Will Lead the Charge to Impeach President Trump?

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 14, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 14, 2026

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Otsego Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale Set for May 16 at Fenimore Farm

Local Shops Make Mother’s Day Gifting Easy in Otsego County

From Pastries to Pasta, Oneonta Eateries Help Families Celebrate Mother’s Day

State Senate Passes Sodium Warning Bill

View edition of May 7, 2026

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