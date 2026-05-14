THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
May 14, 2026
Front Page
Board Reviews Ag District, Lauds Retirees
Supporters of Fired Coach Challenge Board at Heated Meeting
Memorial Marker Honors Revolutionary War Soldier
Inside
Museum Exhibit Evokes Morris During Revolutionary War Era
As Tourism Season Approaches, One Grocery Store To Serve Central Otsego
Joseph Hernandez Elaborates on His Run for GOP Comptroller
Town of Oneonta Awarded $40K for West End Development, Planning
Leadership Training Gets Students Involved in the Community
CCS Library Club Members Seek To Foster Community Growth
Conference Goal Is To Celebrate, Educate Student-Athletes
News Briefs
Editorial
Guest Editorial: American Education: a 125-Year-Old Failure?
Letters
Dowd: Dowd Seeking To Serve on Board
Franck: ‘Franck for Three More Years’
Marcantonio: Former Teacher Runs for Board
Northrup: Trump Supporters ‘Got Conned’
Townsend: Trump and the Mentally Deranged
Petri: My Vote on CCS Budget is a ‘No’
Rudy: Cutting the Nuclear ‘Gordian Knot’
Columns
The Partial Observer: LWV Observer Corps: Helping To Let the ‘Sun’ Shine on Democracy
News from the Noteworthy: Glimmerglass Expands Summer Programs
Citizen Science: Sunshine and Stars: Exploring How Stars, Planets Differ
The Partial Observer: Who Will Lead the Charge to Impeach President Trump?
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 14, 2026
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Otsego Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale Set for May 16 at Fenimore Farm
Local Shops Make Mother’s Day Gifting Easy in Otsego County
From Pastries to Pasta, Oneonta Eateries Help Families Celebrate Mother’s Day
State Senate Passes Sodium Warning Bill