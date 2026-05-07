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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 7, 2026

Front Page

Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees Adopts Overall $9M Balanced Budget

SUNY Faculty, Staff Advocate for State Contract at May Day Rally

Freestyle Brings Family, Flavor to New NY-28 Location

Inside

Republicans Push Against State Renewable Energy Siting Authority

A Sure Sign of Spring, Mount Vision Garden Center Opens for 2026 Season

Cooperstown Food Pantry Names Jackson New Executive Director

Oneonta Set To Trade Old Pool for New $430,000 Splash Pad

Works by CCS Students Featured in Exhibition

Cooperstown Honor Society Inducts New Members

Local Investments in Rural Broadband Service Announced

SQSPCA Celebrates Empty the Shelters® with Reduced Adoption Fees

Hall of Fame Partners with Ebbets Field for Military Classic Uniforms

New Marker Honors Soldier’s Service

State Senate Passes Sodium Warning Bill

Good News You May Have Missed

Rollin’, Rollin, Rollin’

OLT Protects 25 Acres Safeguarding Oneonta’s Water, Forest Habitat

The Arc Otsego Receives $10K To Provide Critical Financial Aid

A New Look for the Season

Hill City Celebrations Awards Prizes to Festival Winners

Mayor Buttermann Outlines His Priorities at First Public Forum

AAA Recognizes Otesaga Hotel with Four Diamond Award for 25th Year

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 7, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Your Newspaper: a Primer

Letters

Shelby: ‘Friends’ Grateful for Assistance

Columns

The ‘Right’ View: Baseball’s Greatest Player Ever

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 7, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 7, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Dr. Susan Vicki Rezen

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Famous Jazz Saxophonist To Perform May 15

Sal’s Pizzeria, a Local Favorite, Returns to Oneonta’s Main Street

Bassett Healthcare Network Announces Three New Clinical Leaders

SQSPCA Announces 5-Mile Hike at 5:55 a.m., Featuring Five Adoptable Pets, Open House

What It Takes To Bring O-Fest to Life: Inside One of SUNY Oneonta’s Biggest Student Traditions

Bassett Healthcare Network Welcomes Three New Practitioners

First United Methodist Church Approaches Nearly Two Centuries of Community Roots

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