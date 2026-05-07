THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
May 7, 2026
Front Page
Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees Adopts Overall $9M Balanced Budget
SUNY Faculty, Staff Advocate for State Contract at May Day Rally
Freestyle Brings Family, Flavor to New NY-28 Location
Inside
Republicans Push Against State Renewable Energy Siting Authority
A Sure Sign of Spring, Mount Vision Garden Center Opens for 2026 Season
Cooperstown Food Pantry Names Jackson New Executive Director
Oneonta Set To Trade Old Pool for New $430,000 Splash Pad
Works by CCS Students Featured in Exhibition
Cooperstown Honor Society Inducts New Members
Local Investments in Rural Broadband Service Announced
SQSPCA Celebrates Empty the Shelters® with Reduced Adoption Fees
Hall of Fame Partners with Ebbets Field for Military Classic Uniforms
New Marker Honors Soldier’s Service
State Senate Passes Sodium Warning Bill
Good News You May Have Missed
OLT Protects 25 Acres Safeguarding Oneonta’s Water, Forest Habitat
The Arc Otsego Receives $10K To Provide Critical Financial Aid
Hill City Celebrations Awards Prizes to Festival Winners
Mayor Buttermann Outlines His Priorities at First Public Forum
AAA Recognizes Otesaga Hotel with Four Diamond Award for 25th Year
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Your Newspaper: a Primer
Letters
Shelby: ‘Friends’ Grateful for Assistance
Columns
The ‘Right’ View: Baseball’s Greatest Player Ever
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 7, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Dr. Susan Vicki Rezen
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Famous Jazz Saxophonist To Perform May 15
Sal’s Pizzeria, a Local Favorite, Returns to Oneonta’s Main Street
Bassett Healthcare Network Announces Three New Clinical Leaders
SQSPCA Announces 5-Mile Hike at 5:55 a.m., Featuring Five Adoptable Pets, Open House
What It Takes To Bring O-Fest to Life: Inside One of SUNY Oneonta’s Biggest Student Traditions
Bassett Healthcare Network Welcomes Three New Practitioners
First United Methodist Church Approaches Nearly Two Centuries of Community Roots