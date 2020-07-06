Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Alpine Building Gets A DRI Face Lift Alpine Building Gets A DRI Face Lift 07/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Alpine Building Gets A DRI Facelift Frank Gaisford, Better Home Improvement, begins tearing off the old facade of the former Alpine Ski Hut, now Serenity Hobbies. According to owner Ingrid Hofbauer, it’s the third such “facelift” in 53 years; the first, when they bought the building in 1967, then in 1973 when they expanded the sporting goods section, and today. The work was funded by a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, but will pay homage to the history of their family business as The Alpine Building. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)