Alvin L. Osterhoudt November 24, 1928–April 23, 2020

Alvin L. Osterhoudt

Nov. 24, 1928-April 23, 2020

To My Husband – My Best Friend,

We both knew our time on Earth would end.  We did not know who would be first to go.  God chose you so I would know that all your days of pain are gone and our apart will be not long.

Set your sails into the wind and we will someday sail again.

Love you forever my amazing husband – my best friend.

Thank you God for 35 years together.  The journey has been so short.

Arlene Daphne Harker Doring Osterhoudt

Alvin’s obituary and services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.  Online guestbook, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

