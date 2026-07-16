Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 16, 2026

Front Page

Cooperstown CSD Moves into Superintendent Search with Guidance from BOCES’ Huber

Community Rallies Around Beloved Price Chopper Employee

Markers Unveiled at Riverside Cemetery, U&D Depot

Inside

Otsego Explained: Anticipating Aging and Senior Support

Locals: People and Businesses in the News, July 16, 2026

After a Near-tragedy, the Tahoe Titans Get Ready to Take the Field

Town Talk-Exeter: One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Tailgate Bar

City Watering Program Strengthens Care for Newly-planted Trees

Community Foundation Announces $100K in Spring 2026 Awards

News Briefs

News Briefs: July 16, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: We Can All Do Better

Letters

Homburger: Project Lawyer Got It Wrong

Miller: Rebutting Mr. Homburger

Johnston: Main Point Not Challenged

Rosas: Another Vote for Josh Riley

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Birds, Chores and Evolution

News from the Noteworthy: Discovering the Magic of Glimmerglass

Life Sketches: An Imposter in Pamplona

Citizen Science: The Tale the Heart Tells

The Partial Observer: Open Letter to the Oneonta Community, Board of Education

Lasting Impressions: Cooperstown Orchestra To Celebrate Its Fifth Anniversary

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 16, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 16, 2026

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Northrup: ‘Oklahoma!’ Really Good, but Could Be Tweaked

County Board Hears Airport Updates, Debates Casella Fuel Subsidies

View edition of July 9, 2026

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 07-17-26

TIN SMITHING—2 p.m. “Tin Smithing The Statue of Liberty.” Presentation with fourth generation tinsmith Dennis Heaphy, former resident tinsmith for the Statue of Liberty. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1413871387430957&set=a.546921787459259…
July 16, 2026

Bound Volumes: July 16, 2026

160 YEARS AGO: Concert—A concert of vocal and instrumental music will be given by Les Brimmer’s band of Minstrels at Bowne Hall, on Saturday evening next. Those who like good music and would “laugh and grow fat,” will of course be on hand. The leader is known as the great Banjo player of the country; his company comprises five performers.…
July 16, 2026

Hometown History: July 16, 2026

90 YEARS AGO: Dr. Francis E. Townsend, founder of the Townsend Old Age Pension plan, assailed the Roosevelt administration’s “crazy orgy of spending” and told the second annual Townsend Plan convention that his movement has the support of other groups who seek a new era of “social justice.”…
July 16, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.

Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up

SUBSCRIBE