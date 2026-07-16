THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 16, 2026
Front Page
Cooperstown CSD Moves into Superintendent Search with Guidance from BOCES’ Huber
Community Rallies Around Beloved Price Chopper Employee
Markers Unveiled at Riverside Cemetery, U&D Depot
Inside
Otsego Explained: Anticipating Aging and Senior Support
Locals: People and Businesses in the News, July 16, 2026
After a Near-tragedy, the Tahoe Titans Get Ready to Take the Field
Town Talk-Exeter: One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Tailgate Bar
City Watering Program Strengthens Care for Newly-planted Trees
Community Foundation Announces $100K in Spring 2026 Awards
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: We Can All Do Better
Letters
Homburger: Project Lawyer Got It Wrong
Miller: Rebutting Mr. Homburger
Johnston: Main Point Not Challenged
Rosas: Another Vote for Josh Riley
Columns
Hawthorn Hill Journal: Birds, Chores and Evolution
News from the Noteworthy: Discovering the Magic of Glimmerglass
Life Sketches: An Imposter in Pamplona
Citizen Science: The Tale the Heart Tells
The Partial Observer: Open Letter to the Oneonta Community, Board of Education
Lasting Impressions: Cooperstown Orchestra To Celebrate Its Fifth Anniversary
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 16, 2026
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Northrup: ‘Oklahoma!’ Really Good, but Could Be Tweaked
County Board Hears Airport Updates, Debates Casella Fuel Subsidies