IN MEMORIAM: Amber J. Constable, 35, Dies In Oneonta; Three Children Survive SIDNEY – Amber J. Constable, 35, passed away unexpectedly in Oneonta on April 29 from undetermined causes. Amber was born on Feb. 18, 1985, in Walton. She grew up in Sidney Center and graduated from Sidney High School in 2003. Amber studied early childhood education at Tompkins Cortland Community College and was most recently employed as a residential counselor at Springbrook in Oneonta.

Despite the many challenges she faced throughout her life, Amber never stopped trying to make herself a better person. She was a loyal friend with a big heart. She enjoyed country music, the New York Yankees, Denver Broncos and attending the demolition derby at the Delaware County Fair.

Amber’s legacy will live on through her children, Makayla Ruiz, Parker Constable and Brentley Currier. She will be forever missed by her parents, Kathryn Gossoo Fey of Waverly, and Gerald and Nancy Constable of Sidney; brothers Nathan (Blaire) Constable of Powell, Ohio, and Rodney (Kimberly) Constable of Marlboro; nieces Cecelia and Spencer Constable; nephew, Callahan Constable, cousin Joy (Roger) Eyrolles of Norfolk, Va., and many aunts, uncles and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rodney Gossoo, Geneva Gossoo Sanford, Elton Sanford, and Margaret and Robert Constable, her beloved Aunt Robin Gossoo, stepfather James Fey and nephew Theodore Constable.

Memorial donations to support Amber’s children may be made to the GoFundMe Account “Support for the Children of Amber Constable.”

Amber will be laid to rest at the Highland Cemetery in Sidney Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney.