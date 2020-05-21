Andrew M. Blum, 89; Banker On Wall Street Led Hyde Hall Revival

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Andrew M. Blum, 89, died on May 18, 2020, at his home in New York City, with his loving wife of 47 years, Felicia, at his side.

He is survived by three children: Marcia Compton, Olivia Brown and Drew Blum, all of Hillsborough, North Carolina, eight grandchildren, and three great -grandchildren. He also had two stepchildren: Edwin Stebbins and Richard Stebbins.

He attended Hobart College in Geneva, and was in the Naval Reserve, 1949-69.

His legendary career on Wall Street spanned over 60 years, during which time he was a friend and mentor to many. He was a long-time partner of C.E. Unterberg Towbin Co. and a managing director of NASDAQ. At the time of his death, he was a managing partner of C.L. King & Associates.

He was also a trustee of The Boys Club of New York and president of The Bond Club. As chairman of the Hyde Hall National Historic Landmark on Otsego Lake, he led the ambitious restoration that’s occurred over the past decade.

He enjoyed sports, tennis in particular, and travel.

There will be a private burial in Cooperstown in the summer, and a celebration of life in New York City in the fall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Hyde Hall Inc, P.O. Box 721, Cooperstown, New York 133