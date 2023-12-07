Angel Tree Partnership Brings Holiday Joy to Those in Need
There’s still time to help someone this holiday season through the Angel Tree Program, as “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta partner again with The Salvation Army to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families.
This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.
This is the 102nd year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, below. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.
Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than Friday, December 15 (to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading). Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.
Questions? Call Santa’s elf Larissa at (607) 547-6103, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or e-mail info@allotsego.com.
FAMILY #1
10-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 10
Shoe size: 8
Likes: anything, boys’ toys
1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 18 months
Shoe size: 5T
Likes: age-appropriate toys, educational toys
FAMILY #2
6-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 4
Likes: boys’ toys, arts/crafts, board games
3-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 6
Shoe size: 10
Likes: baby dolls, little girl toys
3-MONTH-OLD MALE
Size: 6-9 months
Shoe size: n/a
Likes: baby/educational toys
FAMILY #3
9-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: medium-large
Shoe size: 1
Likes: crafts, Barbie accessories, board games
1-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 2T
Shoe size: n/a
Likes: learning toys, books, age-appropriate toys
FAMILY #4
9-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 2
Likes: Barbies, girl toys
7-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 1
Likes: Army men, boys’ toys
3-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 4T
Shoe size: 8T
Likes: Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, PJ Mask
FAMILY #5
4-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 4T
Shoe size: 8T
Likes: WWE, LEGOs, Play-Doh
1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 18 months
Shoe size: 5T
Likes: baby dolls, Fisher Price people, Minnie Mouse
FAMILY #7
1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 2T
Shoe size: 4
Likes: Minnie Mouse, Toy Story, Paw Patrol, Bluey
3-MONTH-OLD MALE
Size: 3-6 month
Shoe size: n/a
Likes: baby toys
FAMILY #8
7-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 6/7
Shoe size: 13
Likes: educational toys
12-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 12
Shoe size: 9.5
Likes: sewing machine
1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 12-18 month
Shoe size: baby shoes
Likes: Melissa and Doug brand toys, wooden baby toys
FAMILY #9
12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 7
Likes: PS4 controller, DreamGear Street Fighter
12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 6.5
Likes: Spaulding basketball/football, ice cream maker
8-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 8
Shoe size: 2
Likes: Pokémon cards, Hot Wheels set, remote control spider