Angelena F. Richards, 98 January 22, 1923 – November 19, 2021.

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Angelena F. Richards, 98, passed away November 19, 2021.

She was born in Oneonta on January 22, 1923 to John and Lena (Cologero) Foti.

Ange spent the early years of her life working aside her parents and siblings at the family bakery. She graduated from St. Mary’s School in June 1937 and from Oneonta High School June 1941.

She was employed by the New York Telephone Company for 33 years, at the Mica Plant for 3 years and was a teacher’s aide at Center Street and Riverside Schools for 25 years.

Ange married Harold Richards on July 24, 1955. He predeceased her on June 20, 1980.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a member of St. Mary’s Rosary Society. She was also a member of the New York Telephone Company Pioneer Club, the Oneonta Ladies Business Club and The Ladies of The Elks.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Kay) and Stephen; granddaughter, Kayla; her brother, Vincent (Gail); many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.

Her brothers, Thomas and Patrick and sister, Mary predeceased her.

According to her wishes, there will be no services. The committal and burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Oneonta.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the directions of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.