In Memoriam

Mary Jo Barnes
1944-2024

MARY JO BARNES
(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Mary Jo “Jody” Barnes, 79, passed away July 25, 2024 at Chestnut Park Nursing Home, Oneonta with her husband by her side.  

She was born July 29, 1944 in Oneonta, the daughter of Joseph F. and Harriett (Rathbun) Mitchell.

Jody graduated from Oneonta High School and then continued on to beautician school in Binghamton. She retired as an operator at New York Telephone Company, Oneonta. 

She loved gambling and enjoyed participating in sports pools, especially the Super Bowl. She was a very social person, enjoyed the company of others and was a collector of many “treasures.” She loved animals, especially her beloved African gray parrot, Mr. Mitch.  

Jody is survived by her husband of 30 years, Charles David Barnes; her siblings, Betsy and Ronald Brazier and Joseph and Christine Mitchell; nieces Mary and David Stalder and Amy and Craig Harvey and their families, Erin Stalder, Nicolas Stalder, and Meredith Smithling. 

She was predeceased by her parents.

Private services with the burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Oneonta will be held at the convenience of the family. 

Donations may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA.

Arrangements are by Oneonta’s only family owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono, at 51 Dietz Street; www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

