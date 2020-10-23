Angelina M. Koury 90; Husband, 3 Sons Among Her Survivors

ONEONTA – Angelina M. Koury, 90, died peacefully this morning, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, and was a life-long resident of the Oneonta community. She took pride that she lived in the same house on Park Avenue for over 85 of her almost 91 years.

Her family, and all those who knew her, will remember her for her kindness, and unconditional love. The four-legged feline and canine creatures of the world always held a special place in her heart, as well, as she would feed and befriend the neighborhood’s homeless kitties looking for food, and shelter. Her beloved, “granddog” Ozmo, will also greatly miss her, as she would unconditionally hold watch over him in the absence of his owner.

Angie’s departure from the physical world has left an unfillable void in the hearts and minds of those who loved her so much. Her smile, her voice, and the endless, unconditional support and love given to those she loved will no longer be part of the worlds of her husband, sons, grandson, and granddaughters, and her many nieces, and nephews. She will exist in our hearts, however, through countless memories that will be forever emblazoned in the consciousness of those who now grieve over her death. Those memories shall sustain us all, and will be called upon with great frequency.

Angie is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Selean (Sam) T. Koury, Jr.; her sons, Stephen (Lori) Koury, James Koury, and John (Beth) Koury; her granddaughters Samantha, Megan, and Jessica, her grandson, Brandon, and her many nieces and nephews.

You will always have a place in our hearts. We shall think of you every day. Your memory shall always burn brightly within our consciousness until death extinguishes the very glow in our eyes as it did to your loving, caring eyes on that remorseful day you left your Earthly manifestation and returned to universal energy. We bid adieu but you shall never be forgotten by us, your family, and those who had the honor and privilege of knowing you.

At Angie’s request, there will be no calling hours or formal funeral services. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Angie’s memory can be made c/o the Susquehanna SPCA, located in Cooperstown, NY, in recognition of her love for the animals of the world who need our help, and are looking for good homes, with loving families.

The Koury family wishes to express its profound gratitude for the outpouring of love, and expressions of sympathy over the loss of our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, Angelina.