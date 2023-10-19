Letter from Nancy Angerer

Basile Best for County Clerk

Jennifer Basile is the only qualified candidate for our Otsego County clerk. The position of Otsego County clerk is not one with “on the job training.” You must be knowledgeable. It is inherent that this position be filled by a candidate, like Jennifer, with vast experience, legal and otherwise, and years of knowledge of both the clerk’s office and the DMV.

Jennifer Basile has a proven track record as deputy clerk; efficient, effective, professional, and dedicated to her community and the entire county. I have had the pleasure of knowing Jennifer professionally for the past 14 years in her capacity at the clerk’s office.

I have also had the pleasure of knowing Jennifer personally for the past five years. Jennifer is, without a doubt, the finest candidate to hold the position of Otsego County clerk.

Nancy C. Angerer

Lamb Realty, Principal Broker/Owner

Cooperstown