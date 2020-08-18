Another New Case Of COVID Surfaces

COOPERSTOWN – Another cases\ of COVID-19 surfaced today in Otsego County, bringing the total to 113 confirmed cases, the county Department of Health reported.

Of the 113, only one case is active. No one is hospitalized at this time.

Of the total, 106 recovered and there have been six deaths since March. That, and the one active case, comprise the 113.

Right now, 17 people on quarantine after coming into close contact with a case, and 207 people on quarantine for traveling to a high-risk state.

There were 203 individuals tested yesterday.