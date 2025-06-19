Proudly flanking their presentation check, from left: Sara Hanlon, chief executive officer, The Arc Otsego; Maureen O’Brien, president and chief executive officer, NYSID; Heather Worden, production worker, Creekside Industries; Erin Seeley, chief operating officer, The Arc Otsego; and David DiNicola, director of business operations, Creekside Industries. (Photo by Cassandra Miller)

Arc Otsego Receives Matching Grant for Training Program

By CASSANDRA MILLER

ONEONTA

On Monday morning, June 9, Heather Worden deftly prepares and fills bag after bag with hygiene products on a three-person assembly line at Creekside Industries, a packing and shipping work center operated by The Arc Otsego.

Worden was working on a new machine, a Unibagger II, which includes a bagging apparatus and a conveyor belt. The equipment was funded by a $25,000.00 matching grant from New York State Industries for the Disabled Inc., combined with a $25,000.00 investment from The Arc Otsego.

With the funding, The Arc has also purchased a new van, which provides transportation for individuals working on the NYSID line who would otherwise struggle to reach their work location each day, according to Faith Tiemann, Arc Otsego spokesperson.

The Arc Otsego is one of NYSID’s 140 member agencies that the Albany-based nonprofit works with to secure business contracts for workplaces where at least 50 percent of employees are individuals with developmental disabilities.

“We are deeply grateful to NYSID, not just for this grant and their ongoing funding opportunities, but for their commitment to inclusive workplaces like Creekside Industries,” said Erin Seeley, chief operating officer of The Arc Otsego, during Monday’s $25,000.00 check presentation at the work center.

The $25,000.00 grant is the largest NYSID gives each year and the highest amount The Arc Otsego has ever received from NYSID, its partner of more than 30 years.

State and local government agencies purchase diapers and incontinence products from The Arc Otsego through NYSID contracts. The goods are used by hospitals, nursing homes and other programs that support individuals with disabilities.

“A lot of people don’t know what we do. Creekside lets individuals with disabilities build a foundation of job skills to prepare them to eventually work in the community,” said Sarah Paulino, assistant director of employment services at The Arc Otsego. “Heather was in the training program and did so well that she was promoted to a full-time Arc employee.”

The Arc employs more than 300 and provides support services and job training to more than 400 individuals with disabilities. At Monday’s check presentation, several employees emphasized a mission of The Arc: “Employment first.”

Production workers on the NYSID line at Creekside Industries use a new machine purchased with a matching grant from NYSID. (Photo by Cassandra Miller)

“We offer the full range of vocational services, including pre-vocational support, internships, job placement, a whole range of opportunities,” Seeley said.

Employment helps the people The Arc serves to live rich, fulfilling lives, contribute to the community, and have the opportunity to learn new skills and enjoy new experiences, according to Sara Hanlon, chief executive officer of The Arc Otsego.

NYSID President and Chief Executive Officer Maureen O’Brien explained that by readying individuals with disabilities to have success in the workforce, it reduces reliance on government assistance programs.

“They are going to be working and earning a paycheck and not using 100 percent of the safety net of programs,” O’Brien said.

“NYSID works with disability service providers all over the state to ensure individuals can get to work, have competitive wages, and put together products and services that can be sold back to the local government,” O’Brien said.

In addition to the NYSID line, Creekside packages and ships goods for several local and national businesses, including Vermont-based pool supplies company Gizzmo and TSPink, a local company that makes crystal-shaped soaps that are shipped to national parks throughout the U.S.

Participants not only gain job skills to enter the workforce, but also soft skills to be able to thrive in jobs in the community.

“They start at Creekside and develop confidence to move on to employment in the community. We’re a stepping stone. We want them to outgrow us,” Seeley said.

Paulino estimated that more than 20 businesses in the area employ individuals served by The Arc Otsego, including McDonald’s, Price Chopper, MAMCO, Custom Electronics, and the Home Depot, the latter of which just won “Supported Employee of the Year.”

The Home Depot and other award winners were honored at The Arc Otsego’s 60th anniversary celebration on Thursday, June 5 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. The event featured live music, dancing and a community meal.

Community service has been a major goal of The Arc Otsego in recent years, according to Tiemann. In addition to offering workforce training, job placements and residential services, The Arc Otsego operates the ReUse Center in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward, the Main View Gallery downtown, pop-up repair cafes, and a collaboration with the Community Pantry of Edmeston that provides food for more than 150 families in Otsego County each month.

Tiemann emphasized: “We’re not just supporting individuals with disabilities, we’re here to support the greater community.”