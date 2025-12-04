Arc Otsego production worker Heather Worden received NYSID’s “Outstanding Performance Award” at the organization’s Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony in October. Worden has been a member of Arc Otsego’s Creekside Industry team since 2008. (Photo courtesy NYSID)

NY State Industries for the Disabled Honors Worden

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

ALBANY

An Oneonta woman, Heather Worden, was recently honored by New York State Industries for the Disabled for “Outstanding Performance” at the organization’s annual meeting in October.

NYSID celebrated “those with disabilities in New York State who are performing outstanding work and excelling in the workplace, in addition to organizations that support employment opportunities for these individuals” according to a press release. The group also celebrated its 50th anniversary. NYSID’s not-for-profit mission is “Advancing employment and other opportunities for individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans.”

Worden, a production worker at The Arc Otsego, was “recently promoted working on NYSID products, where she delivers high value to the process and earns competitive integrated wages,” the release said.

October is New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month. NYSID sponsors included KeyBank, Brown Weinraub, Relay Integrated Logistics & Solutions, The Arc New York, New York Alliance for Inclusion & Innovation, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Greenberg Public Relations, Stanhope Partners, Buzz Media, and more.