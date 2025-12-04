Advertisement. Advertise with us

Arc Otsego production worker Heather Worden received NYSID’s “Outstanding Performance Award” at the organization’s Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony in October. Worden has been a member of Arc Otsego’s Creekside Industry team since 2008. (Photo courtesy NYSID)

NY State Industries for the Disabled Honors Worden

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
ALBANY

An Oneonta woman, Heather Worden, was recently honored by New York State Industries for the Disabled for “Outstanding Performance” at the organization’s annual meeting in October.

NYSID celebrated “those with disabilities in New York State who are performing outstanding work and excelling in the workplace, in addition to organizations that support employment opportunities for these individuals” according to a press release. The group also celebrated its 50th anniversary. NYSID’s not-for-profit mission is “Advancing employment and other opportunities for individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans.”

Worden, a production worker at The Arc Otsego, was “recently promoted working on NYSID products, where she delivers high value to the process and earns competitive integrated wages,” the release said.

October is New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month. NYSID sponsors included KeyBank, Brown Weinraub, Relay Integrated Logistics & Solutions, The Arc New York, New York Alliance for Inclusion & Innovation, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Greenberg Public Relations, Stanhope Partners, Buzz Media, and more.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Hartwick Supervisor-elect on Civility, Budget

In an interview with AllOtsego, Moore attributed the victory to the people of Hartwick desiring “stability and honesty and calmness,” something she felt the slate demonstrated throughout the campaign.…
December 4, 2025

Public Education Partners

The Rotary Club of Cooperstown has donated $1,800.00 toward the promotion of the blogs and videos to a wider audience through targeted Facebook ads in a shared community strategy to educate the public.…
December 4, 2025

Cherry Valley Fights To Keep Health Center Operational

The health center is owned and operated by the Town of Cherry Valley. Medical staff are leased from Bassett Healthcare Network. Taxpayers, through the town, cover deficits in the center’s budget. Patients do not need to live in Cherry Valley. Currently, neighboring municipalities do not contribute to the center’s budget.…
December 4, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE