Arm Healed, 3rd Candidate Conducts Tchaikovsky At CSO 11/16/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Arm Healed, 3rd Candidate Conducts Tchaikovsky At CSO Maciej Żółtowski, the third candidate vying for the position of Conductor of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, leads guest pianist Alex MacDonald, foreground, in Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 during this evening's performance in the Hunt Union Ballroom at SUNY Oneonta. Żółtowski had recovered from his fall earlier this week that dislocated his elbow, and was able to conduct the orchestra with both hands. From here, the CSO search committee will begin deliberations and make their recommendation to the CSO Board of Directors on who they think should conduct. Their decision will be made by the end of the year. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)