In Memoriam

Frances G. Bliven

1932-2024

FRANCES G. BLIVEN

(Photo provided)

“Hello. This is Fran. Sorry I can’t be with you right now. I’m off—got another project going…” was what one would hear when leaving a message on Fran’s voice mail. How true! Fran was a lifelong learner whose calendar was filled with classes, meetings, workdays, concerts, and performances. Or, perhaps she was on one of her many international or continental trips.

As a volunteer, Fran was a charter member, officer, board member, facilitator, participant, refreshment provider, usher or appreciative audience of AAUW (American Association of University Women and subsequent book club), Catskill Symphony (Christmas gift-wrapping specialist), CCAL (The Center for Continuing Adult Learning—how to tie scarves and travelogue maven), Chain Gang Crochet Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Rho Chapter (female outstanding educators), Executive Service Corps, Fenimore Art Museum, Friends of Huntington Memorial Library, Glimmerglass Guild and Festival, Greater Oneonta Historical Society, Oneonta Concert Association, Oneonta Federated Garden Club (Art in Bloom winner several times), PEO Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Susquehanna Valley Quilters, Friends of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, and more.

Fran was also known as a “Church Lady,” who arrived early and stayed late at First United Presbyterian (the “Red Door” Church) in Oneonta. She became a member in 1968 and was ordained a Ruling Elder in 1979 to serve on Session. Her favorite groups were Presbyterian Women, Sanctuary Guild, the Worship and Music Committee, and Memorial Fund team. She was often in the kitchen helping to prepare dinners, receptions, Summer Food Program lunches—or at The Lord’s Table serving dinners to whoever came through the door. As a member of the Adult Class and FUP Book Club, she often surprised other participants by her observations and wry comments.

A native of Oxford, New York, Fran was born on July 16, 1932 to Paul and Elizabeth (nee Corbin) Bliven. Her “baby” brother, Robert, arrived eight years later. They walked to school every day and enjoyed the family farm on Bliven Road, named after her great-grandfather. After graduating from Oxford High School in 1950 she attended State Teachers College at Oneonta, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She also studied at SUNY Buffalo and the Universities of Massachusetts and Tennessee. She used to say that after going to a “Normal School”—she hasn’t been normal since. As a proud graduate of the Class of 1954, she was looking forward to celebrating her 70th anniversary of graduation.

Fran began her career as a home economics teacher in Stamford, New York (1954-1957), then moved to Geneseo to teach on the high-school level (1957-1964). While there, she met Susan Albright, who lived in the same old Victorian house. Fran invited Sue to her parents’ home in Oxford when her brother, Bob, was home on leave from the Navy. It was love at first sight and they were married nine months later. Fran didn’t admit to being the matchmaker for five years. She said, “I wanted to be sure it would last…”

In 1964, Fran began teaching at her beloved alma mater in the Bugbee Campus School. She inspired both her seventh- and eighth-grade students (fondly known as the Bugbee Brats) as well as the student teachers assigned to learn from her. She taught them everything from how to create a budget to etiquette to sewing to French cooking! While teaching, Fran served as president of the New York State Council of Educational Associations and New York State Home Economics Teachers Association. She was also a board member of several other state and national educational organizations.

After retiring as an associate professor in 1990, Fran was president of the SUNY Oneonta RFPAA (Retired Faculty, Professionals and Administrators Association) and an active member of the SUNY Alumni Association, the 1889 Society, and the Netzer Planned Giving Society. On Thursday mornings she often wore colorful clothing and jewelry from one of her travel adventures to her playdate with the 2-1/2- to 3-year-olds at the Bugbee Children’s Center (the oldest playmate until 2019). In 2017, she was nominated to be one of the Community Heroes in Portraiture for a special exhibit at SUNY Oneonta by artist Janet Wentworth Erickson.

As a single woman all her life, Fran figured out how to live life fully and well. She exercised her body, mind and spirit on a regular basis. As a former “home ec” teacher, she had an eye for fashion and complementing outfits with jewelry and scarves that she had collected from all over the world. Fran enjoyed good food and wine on picnics and in pubs or fancy restaurants. She traveled well and became a good photographer to share her journeys with others. She was willing to try just about anything with her childlike curiosity.

Fran was a role model, friend and confidante to many. She listened well and had a gentle way of helping people think about how to improve. Always the teacher. Fran had great wisdom, a dry sense of humor, a quick wit, and a joy of life that encouraged others. In later years she discovered that she preferred being a helper to others instead of a leader. Fran passed away peacefully on February 4, 2024 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home and Rehab, Oneonta, New York.

She is survived by Bob and Sue Bliven, her brother and sister-in-law, of Somerset, Kentucky and many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, February 12 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13 at the First United Presbyterian (“Red Door”) Church, 381 Main Street, Oneonta, with the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church’s social hall.

In the spring, her interment will be held at the J.D. Lewis Cemetery in Preston, New York.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 2 Walling Avenue, Oneonta, NY 13820 or in memory of Frances G. Bliven (note in memo) payable to SUNY Oneonta Foundation and mailed to University Advancement, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY 13820 or to an organization of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com