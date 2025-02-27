HEATHER MELITA COVINGTON (Art by Keith Torgan) EVAN JAGELS (Art by Keith Torgan)

Residents Portrayed in Song, Portraits at Dunderberg

By TERESA WINCHESTER

GILBERTSVILLE

Keith Torgan, who moved to Gilbertsville in 2021, is a multi-talented artist: singer, songwriter, storyteller, musician and visual artist. All of Torgan’s talents are incorporated in his cabaret installation titled “Echoes of Otsego,” to be presented at the Dunderberg Gallery in Gilbertsville on March 15 at 7 p.m.

“Echoes of Otsego” is a cabaret-style installation created by Torgan and designed to celebrate and reflect what he sees as “the vibrant community of Otsego County.” The project is comprised of song portraits and digital oil artworks created by Torgan.

“This work celebrates the threads that weave us into a shared community and national identity,” Torgan said.

Five lifelong Otsego County residents and five longtime residents are featured in Torgan’s artistic exploration. Lifelong subjects are Xanthe Elbrick, Richard Hill, Evan Jagels, Heather Melita Covington and William Powell. Other county residents featured are Jerry Wachter, Barbara Siesel, Florence Backman, Marcus Villagran and Cole Covington.

In a process which Torgan calls “song-sitting,” he conducted in-depth interviews with his subjects in order to transform their personal stories into “song portraits.” He then captured their likenesses in “Oilish,” a vibrant style he created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The portraits range in dimension from 13×19 inches to 36x 44 inches.

“Oilish merges the texture and richness of oil painting with the flexibility of digital media,” Torgan said.

Keith Torgan in his Gilbertsville studio. Pictured on the computer screen behind him is Bill Powell, one of the subjects of Torgan’s “Echoes of Otsego” cabaret. (Photo by Gina Gardner)

There will also be video footage of the songs, featuring sitting interviews and scenes of Otsego County. Torgan will perform the songs live, alternating between singing and storytelling while a portrait of each subject is projected behind him.

“The space should allow the audience to engage with both the visual artwork and the musical storytelling, in an intimate, cohesive way,” Torgan said, adding that the Dunderberg Gallery—converted from a longstanding hardware store into an arts hub by Marcus Villagran—offers an ideal setting for this kind of installation.

An accompanying art book will showcase the portraits alongside lyrics and provide access to the songs via QR code, Torgan said.

“Collectively, these portraits portray the diverse narratives and rich cultural tapestry of the region,” Torgan said, adding that attendees can expect a presentation that not only showcases individual stories but also fosters a deeper connection among community members through shared experiences and artistic expression.

“Echoes of Otsego” is produced and directed by Torgan’s wife, flutist Barbara Siesel, who performs with him on some of the songs in the cabaret. The project is partially funded by the Earlville Opera House Arts in the Community Grants Program, made possible by the New York State Senate. A behind-the-scenes look at the project’s development is available through a video featuring Torgan discussing “Echoes of Otsego.” The video, filmed and edited by Gina Gardner, is accessible at https://youtu.be/t826jedacN8?si=GfhMQwxrdKD-17oQ.

Torgan’s other work includes “Little Kids Little Songs Illustrated Album,” which he illustrated himself, and “KDoodles,” which he describes as “a collection of whimsical drawings which capture the humor and wonder of everyday life.” Torgan and Siesel also co-wrote “Green Golly and Her Golden Flute,” a winner of the Parents Choice Gold Award. Information on these works may be found at TorganArt.com or greengolly.com.