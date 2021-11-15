ARPA funds will be used for outdoor activities in Oneonta

The City of Oneonta plans to use the $1.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund outdoor activities in Oneonta.

Some of the projects include a paved millrace Neahwa Park trail, Neahwa Park permanent stage and amphitheater, Neahwa Park basketball court, playground improvements, electric infrastructure improvements, installation of public art, and Wilber Lake Trail Bridge replacement.

“I am proud to say that the City of Oneonta’s plan for the use of federal ARPA funding will focus on providing our families with expanded opportunities to enjoy healthy outdoor activities right here in the City of Oneonta,” Mayor Herzig said in a media release. “Our ARPA plan will provide a significant investment in our public parks supporting healthy lifestyles and opportunities for all of our families and children to enjoy the outdoors more often.”

Half of the $1.4 million was received this year while the rest will be awarded in 2022.