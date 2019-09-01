Art, Art, Everywhere!

Paintings, sculpture, photography and more are on display at the Cooperstown Art Association’s annual Fine Art On The Lawn outside the library in Cooperstown this afternoon. Above, Kathy Lloyd, Cooperstown, sits and admires art from Susan Jones Kenyon, Mary Nolan and Lisa Booan, while Joseph Kurhajec, right, Treadwell, is seen at his booth making one of his characteristically strange creatures out of clay. So stop by to mind something to feill those empty walls or mantle! The show runs through 5pm today. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)