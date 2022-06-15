Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's Newspapers › Art on Main Street Art on Main Street 06/15/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers Issac Carpenter, left, and his brother Clayton get down to some serious art fun in Cooperstown’s Pioneer Park on June 11, when Fenimore Art Museum hosted a family day to dedicate a new mural — on public display in the park — celebrating the museum’s summer exhibition, “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.” See more photos from the event in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta, with a full feature on the exhibition to come in the June 23 edition of our “Summer Dreams” insert.