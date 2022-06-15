By:  06/15/2022  4:43 pm

Art on Main Street

 06/15/2022    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers
Issac Carpenter, left, and his brother Clayton get down to some serious art fun in Cooperstown’s Pioneer Park on June 11, when Fenimore Art Museum hosted a family day to dedicate a new mural — on public display in the park — celebrating the museum’s summer exhibition, “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.” See more photos from the event in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta, with a full feature on the exhibition to come in the June 23 edition of our “Summer Dreams” insert.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *