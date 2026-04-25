TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, April 26

Readings of Play by

Local/Regional Playwrites

THEATER—1-3 p.m. “2026 NEXT! Stage Reading Series; Doubt & Frisbee.” Free; donations accepted. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FUNDRAISER—7 a.m. to 1 p.m. CV-S FFA All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast. Fees apply. Cherry Valley Fire Department, 11 Railroad Avenue, Cherry Valley. mrichards@cvscsd.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122256782084101808&set=a.122101745024101808

HUNTING—Half hour before sunrise to noon. Last day of Spring 2026 Youth Turkey Season. Limit of one bearded bird. https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/turkey/seasons

TURKEY CONTEST—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “CPL Michael Mayne Youth Turkey Contest.” Presented by the Otsego County Limb Hangers National Wild Turkey Federation. No registration required, just come with a bird for weigh-in. Free to ages 12-15. Adult turkey season starts 5/1. Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, 615 Louie Dickinson Road, Edmeston. (607) 293-0341 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233945007389936&set=gm.1457888079069434&idorvanity=842854103906171

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “22nd Annual Shift NY Psychic and Holistic Fair.” Continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 4/26. Foxcare Center, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. shiftnewyork@gmail.com or https://shiftnewyork.com/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m.; registration at 9 a.m. “28th Annual S.A.D.D. Strides for Safety 5K.” Benefit for schools to provide safe after-prom activities. New this year, activity fair from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oneonta City School District, 31 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8200 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1532002818931824&set=a.496611215804328

DANCING—Noon. Binghamton Morris Men perform English Morris dancing with guests from Boston and New York City. Free. Commercial Street, Gilberstville. kkearns5592@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1354957450008102&set=a.411380117699178

ART WORKSHOP—1 p.m. Sign Painting Workshop for children ages 8-12. Inspired by the Bull’s Head Tavern Sign by Thomas Cole and Frederic Church. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FUNDRAISER—1 p.m. “Basket Bingo.” Proceeds benefit LCS World Cultures Club’s Trip to Iceland. Enter 50/50 raffle or Lake George trip raffle. Includes bake sale and drinks available for purchase. Laurens Central School cafeteria, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26907759848816359&set=gm.2463562090751466&idorvanity=503131676794527

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Yana King.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/921213967463199

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. “Items in Our Collection.” View a sampling of the 100+ items from the Town of Maryland’s historical collections. Photos, maps, objects, books, documents and clippings. Presented by the Town of Maryland Historical Society, AmVets Building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1504900097737714/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—3 p.m. Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble Spring Concert. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. Friends of the Village Library hosts local author Rebecca Weil for a reading of her new book, “Shadow of a Bear: A Poem in 23 Passages.” 3rd Floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

BENEFIT CONCERT—4 p.m. “Relative Harmony” performs everything from finger-pickin’ blues and swinging jazz to rock country and sweet harmonies. Proceeds go to the restoration of the historic Millpond Community Center. Free admission. Refreshments served at intermission. Donations welcome. Millpond Community Center, State Highway 80, Van Hornesville. (315) 522-3131 or https://www.vhccorp.org/news-and-events

MEDITATION—5-6:30 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2403354086837036/2403354090170369/

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. Discussion with the artists behind the exhibit, “Enlightenment.” 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Lisa Heller. LA based alt pop and rock. Tickets required. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

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