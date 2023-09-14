Advertisement. Advertise with us

Arts, Music Event Is This Weekend

City of the Hills Festival Lengthened to Two Days

ONEONTA—An expanded two-day City of the Hills Festival will be held in downtown Oneonta on Saturday, September 16 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 17, from noon to 5 p.m.

Presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, the City of the Hills Festival will feature an artisan and maker’s market with more than 50 vendors on Main Street; a beer garden with local brews and live music; drag and burlesque at CANO; plus children’s activities, artist demonstrations, workshops, yoga, acoustic music, and more.

“The festival is a celebration of the Oneonta community and it’s one of CANO’s most popular signature events, along with February’s annual Chili Bowl,” said Hope Von Stengel, executive director of CANO. “Last year’s festival was so successful that we expanded it to two days and added more art and vintage vendors, more activities, more live music, and collaborated with other groups, including SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, Foothills, FOR-DO, and others.”

Musical acts feature local and regional bands and performers in a range of genres, from Americana and jazz to college rock and hip-hop. The festival concludes with a performance by reggae/ska band The Big Takeover on Sunday.

“It’s always a vibrant, joyful event and we’re excited to have a fun weekend for residents and visitors,” Von Stengel said.

With support from Earlville Opera House and Golden Artist Colors, CANO commissioned artists Diana Cozzens and Emily Falco to create new murals downtown. The weekend will also feature an augmented reality community art gallery presented by Joe Von Stengel on both days and an art opening at Roots Public Social Club on Saturday.

City of the Hills Festival partner Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center will present a ticketed concert featuring internationally known techno-rock band Jimkata, whose members all grew up in Oneonta, on Saturday evening.

The festival is made possible with support from Community Events from Otsego County, Earlville Opera House, Future of Oneonta Foundation, Oneonta Community Initiative, Springbrook, SFCU and Golden Artist Colors.

For more information, visit cityofthehillsfest.org or e-mail cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Oneonta Mayor Proposes New Committee

Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek discussed recent updates in the ongoing housing crisis at the Oneonta Common Council meeting on Tuesday, August 15. The County Board of Representatives recently approved a measure expanding existing contracts between the Department of Social Services and Oneonta hotels to provide emergency shelter for unhoused people.…

Subscription Drive Benefits Local Charities

Since its public debut on June 27, readers have had full access to AllOtsego.com, the online home of “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.” The website revamp was long overdue, and readership had declined due to slow response time and an outdated platform. Today’s AllOtsego.com is visually attractive, easy to navigate, and organized in such a way that both news and advertising content is easy to access.…

News Briefs: August 10, 2023

Opportunities for Otsego’s Head Start program has opened enrollment for pregnant people and children up to the age of 5 for the 2023-2024 program year. Head Start is a no-cost preschool program that prepares 3- and 4-year-old children for kindergarten. Open play and guided activities promote learning skills, language, and physical and socio-emotional development.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE