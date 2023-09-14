Arts, Music Event Is This Weekend

City of the Hills Festival Lengthened to Two Days

ONEONTA—An expanded two-day City of the Hills Festival will be held in downtown Oneonta on Saturday, September 16 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 17, from noon to 5 p.m.

Presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, the City of the Hills Festival will feature an artisan and maker’s market with more than 50 vendors on Main Street; a beer garden with local brews and live music; drag and burlesque at CANO; plus children’s activities, artist demonstrations, workshops, yoga, acoustic music, and more.

“The festival is a celebration of the Oneonta community and it’s one of CANO’s most popular signature events, along with February’s annual Chili Bowl,” said Hope Von Stengel, executive director of CANO. “Last year’s festival was so successful that we expanded it to two days and added more art and vintage vendors, more activities, more live music, and collaborated with other groups, including SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, Foothills, FOR-DO, and others.”

Musical acts feature local and regional bands and performers in a range of genres, from Americana and jazz to college rock and hip-hop. The festival concludes with a performance by reggae/ska band The Big Takeover on Sunday.

“It’s always a vibrant, joyful event and we’re excited to have a fun weekend for residents and visitors,” Von Stengel said.

With support from Earlville Opera House and Golden Artist Colors, CANO commissioned artists Diana Cozzens and Emily Falco to create new murals downtown. The weekend will also feature an augmented reality community art gallery presented by Joe Von Stengel on both days and an art opening at Roots Public Social Club on Saturday.

City of the Hills Festival partner Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center will present a ticketed concert featuring internationally known techno-rock band Jimkata, whose members all grew up in Oneonta, on Saturday evening.

The festival is made possible with support from Community Events from Otsego County, Earlville Opera House, Future of Oneonta Foundation, Oneonta Community Initiative, Springbrook, SFCU and Golden Artist Colors.

For more information, visit cityofthehillsfest.org or e-mail cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com.