HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5

ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. Register at redcrossblood.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Amsterdam Mohawks, featuring happy hour before the game, 5-6 p.m., by Brewery Ommegang. Held at Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com