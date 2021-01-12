Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Artware, Oneonta Downtown Staple, To Close In February Artware, Oneonta Downtown Staple, To Close In February 01/12/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Artware, Oneonta Downtown Staple, To Close In February Representing 114 cumulative years of service, the staff of Artware, 170 Main St., Oneonta, bid farewell to the community. From left are Jenna Bordinget, Erin Hill, Susan Blass, owner Betsy Cunningham and Bill Austin. A staple of downtown business for nearly 40 years, Artware will be closing at the end of February. The building is now under new ownership. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)