As Phase 1 Begins, Businesses Cautious, Excited

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.COM

ONEONTA – With Phase One of Un-PAUSE officially going into effect in Otsego County today, Barbara Ann Heegan, president, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, is already hearing that business is back.

“Coddington’s Florist had been closed since the start of this, but on Mother’s Day, they did 220 deliveries,” she said. “Their re-opening has been monumental.”

The florist is the latest business in Downtown Oneonta to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery, one of the guidelines laid out in the state’s Phase One plan, which also allows for construction work and manufacturing to resume operations.

Social distancing must be maintained and masks must be worn, and, in manufacturing, plexiglass shields must be put in place where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Heegan said the chamber has been in constant contact with the business community.”They’re being very cautious and following all the guidelines,” said Heegan. “But they’re excited. It’s a positive first step, and they want to keep the momentum going.”