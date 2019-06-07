At Covenant Service, Congregation Opens Door To New Chapter

OPEN HOUSE 3-6 SATURDAY

The Milford Methodist Church Building Committee gathers this evening after a Covenant Service, where the congregation recommitted itself to a new chapter in the local church’s 150-year history. Front row, from left, are Al Dubreuil, Emily Mattison-Welsh, Pastor Sylvia Barrett, Lola Rathbone, committee chair, Tom Rathbone and Sandy Andrews; top row, from left, state Sen. Jim Seward, Bill Triolo, Russell Freer and David Meade. Inset, Pastor Sylvia, assisted by Meade, gives communion to 80 congregants, including Miranda Cotten. An open house for the community is 3-6 p.m. Saturday (June 8), with the Dedication and Confirmation Service at 10:45 Sunday (June 9). The new church on Route 28, just north of Milford, replaces one that burned Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)