Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › At Fiery Meeting, Town Board At Loggerheads In Richfield At Fiery Meeting, Town Board At Loggerheads In Richfield 02/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News At Fiery Meeting, Town Board At Loggerheads In Richfield The new town attorney, Peter Hobaica, Fly Creek, left, introduces himself to the Richfield Town Board at its twice-monthly meeting Monday night, but excused himself before the fireworks began. Incumbent town board members Larry Frigault and Rex Seamon, at left, challenged the new majority – Supervisor Nick Palevsky, center, and Ed Bello Jr., right – on virtually every measure that came up for discussion. The third member of the new majority, Fred Eckler, Skyped in from Florida, but was unable to provide the third signature required to pay a $750 bill from attorney David Merzig, Oneonta; Merzig had reviewed a petition drive Palevsky mounted during the campaign that ended in the Nov. 5 election. The petitions, which would have forced a 4-1 supermajority to approve the disputed new town zoning ordinance, were ruled invalid by the then-town attorney; the then-majority, Frigault, Seamon and Kane Seamon (defeated by Bello Nov. 5), then approved the zoning law. Palevsky’s majority are seeking to revise of overturn the document. In his review, Merzig concluded that issues surrounding the zoning law were sufficient that any court challenge to the new ordinance would probably be successful. The town hall on East James Street was packed, with Frigault-Seamon supporters applauding when their two champions made a point. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)