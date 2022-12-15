Auction Ends Friday Evening

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Chamber is currently running its annual “Scoop It Up!” Online Auction, the proceeds from which go toward the chamber’s year-round efforts to support and promote the local business community.

More than 50 items generously donated by chamber member businesses are up for grabs, including memorabilia, gift cards, overnight stays, gift baskets, gift cards and more.

“The auction is a lot of fun, and we are so grateful to our members for taking the time to donate items each year,” said Chamber Executive Director Tara Burke.

“This is a unique way to holiday shop, and to often get deals on some great items, while supporting the local business community.”

The auction can be found at 32auctions.com/scoopitupauction2022 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16.