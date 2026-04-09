Grady’s Interim Post at Hartwick Now Official

STACEY GRADY

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Hartwick College has announced the appointment of Stacey Viebrock Grady ‘03 as vice president for institutional advancement and external relations, effective June 1, following her service in the role on an interim basis since March 1, 2025.

A Hartwick alumna, Grady brings more than 20 years of fundraising experience and a deep connection to the college’s mission. According to a press release, she rejoined the Hartwick community in January 2024 as director of corporate and foundation relations, marking her second tenure at her alma mater after previously serving in advancement from 2007 to 2011.

“Stacey has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to Hartwick,” said President-elect Laurel Bongiorno. “Her ability to cultivate meaningful relationships with donors, alumni and community partners has already advanced our fundraising efforts. As we move toward the successful conclusion of the “Together, We Soar” campaign, I am confident that her leadership will ensure we sustain this momentum and continue to advance the college’s priorities.”

Grady has played a key role in advancing the college’s fundraising efforts and strengthening partnerships with foundations, donors and regional organizations, officials said. She will continue to lead the college’s “Together, We Soar” campaign through its final phase. The campaign has raised $54.5 million to date, surpassing its original $50 million goal and prompting a $5 million extension through fall 2026. Recent success includes a $2.24 million year-end fundraising effort at the close of 2025 that fully realized a $1 million Hartwick Fund match and engaged more than 400 donors.

Prior to returning to Hartwick, Grady spent 12 years fundraising in the health and human services sector, most recently serving as director of development at Springbrook, an Oneonta-based provider of services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She is a certified fundraising executive and has held leadership roles in the community, including serving as board president for the State University at Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Association and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. Grady is also president-elect of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Hudson-Mohawk Chapter.

Grady said her work at Hartwick since 2024 has strengthened her enthusiasm for the college’s direction and progress.

“Hartwick College is a special place and I am honored to step into this role at such an important time for the institution,” said Grady. “One of the things that stands out most to me is the genuine sense of resilience that defines this community. I look forward to continuing to work with our alumni, donors, and partners to showcase the incredible work of our faculty, staff, and students and to deepen engagement and support for Hartwick in the years ahead.”

Grady holds a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College and a master’s degree from the State University of New York at Oneonta. She lives in Cooperstown with her husband and two children.