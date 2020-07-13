Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Author, Editor To Discuss Dream’s Park Experience Author, Editor To Discuss Dream’s Park Experience 07/13/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People MIKE BROWN PUBLISHES ‘UMP’S BUNKHOUSE’ Author, Editor To Discuss Dream’s Park Experiences Mike Brown, local sportswriter and editor in the 1980s, will be in the county tomorrow and Wednesday promoting his new book, “The Umpire’s Bunkhouse: Baseball Stories from Cooperstown’s Dreams Park.” From working for a local newspaper, Mike went on to found his own local sports newspaper, “The Sporting Edge.” Moving away to pursue other opportunities, he ended his career as spokesman for the Ohio Board of Regents, and the past few years has umped at Cooperstown Dreams Park, which inspired his new book. At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mike will be at F.R. Woods’ Book Nook, 61 Main St., Cooperstown, discussing his book informally with patrons, and will continue to do so 4-8 p.m. at The Otesaga. Wednesday morning, he will be at the Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. See an excerpt from “Umpire’s Bunkhouse” in this week’s editions of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)