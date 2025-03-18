Authorities Investigating Verbal Threat at Springbrook

ONEONTA—Upon receiving reports of a shooting on Springbrook’s main campus, AllOtsego.com reached out to Springbrook representatives this afternoon for confirmation.

“There has been no shooting on our campus,” said Michael Basso, director of marketing and public relations. “However, we are aware of a verbal threat made against an employee and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and the public.”

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the situation,” Basso continued. “The safety and well-being of our employees remain our top priority, and we will continue to take appropriate measures as needed.”

Basso said staff is taking precautions, and all exterior doors are locked on the main campus.

Further details will be reported as they become available.