Advertisement. Advertise with us

Authorities Investigating Verbal Threat at Springbrook

ONEONTA—Upon receiving reports of a shooting on Springbrook’s main campus, AllOtsego.com reached out to Springbrook representatives this afternoon for confirmation.

“There has been no shooting on our campus,” said Michael Basso, director of marketing and public relations. “However, we are aware of a verbal threat made against an employee and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and the public.”

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the situation,” Basso continued. “The safety and well-being of our employees remain our top priority, and we will continue to take appropriate measures as needed.”

Basso said staff is taking precautions, and all exterior doors are locked on the main campus.

Further details will be reported as they become available.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Connor Jay Watson

Connor Jay Watson, age 20, passed away Saturday evening, February 22, 2025, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, surrounded by his family. Connor was born February 25, 2004 at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, to his loving parents Rodney and Christine Watson.…

News from the Noteworthy: Spring Brings New Programs, Partnerships

Every day, Springbrook works toward unifying community members, employees, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to ensure that everyone feels empowered to live their best life and is provided with every opportunity to thrive, which is why we are excited about new partnerships with the State University of New York at Oneonta, Hartwick, and Vêsucré LLC, and a new Employment Services office at the Ford on Main.…

Editorial: Greetings, Friends

Greetings, friends, another year
Has threatened us with questionable cheer
We’ve tried to be thrilled with the way we are going
But some of us fell, and that storm just keeps blowing.…