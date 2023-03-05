Averill Road Activity

COOPERSTOWN—Not much has happened at the Village of Cooperstown Averill Road site since April 6, when Madison County Supreme Court Justice Hon. Patrick J. O’Sullivan ruled the Templeton Foundation could proceed with geotechnical testing contingent upon New York State Department of Environmental Conservation compliance. Today, however, there were workers on-site chipping brush and branches, and hauling lumber from the property. Templeton’s proposed housing project, which has been the subject of two lawsuits to date, is intended for Bassett Healthcare employees. (Photos by Darla M. Youngs)