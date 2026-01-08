Letter from John A. Rudy

An Opportunity Not To Be Wasted

Chip Northrup’s informative and sobering analysis of the financial plight of the Bassett Healthcare Network in the issue of January 1 was well-timed (https://www.allotsego.com/northrup-can-bassett-survive-maga/). His analysis states that Bassett Healthcare may go bankrupt in two years’ time, thanks to the actions and non-actions of the MAGA-led Republicans in Congress.

However, all is not lost—yet. Two years may be enough time for Americans to reverse the catastrophic loss that will be incurred by those of us in Central New York and in other rural areas if we are deprived of the services of hospitals, like Bassett, that are dependent upon federally subsidized payments for an overwhelming percentage of their revenue. (Mr. Northrup notes that for Bassett that amounts to 70 percent.)

In November of this year, Americans will have the opportunity to turn out of office those Republicans who voted for the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” and supported the across-the-board cuts to hospitals like Bassett. Then, in January of next year, 2027, a new Congress—devoid or at least depleted of MAGA and fellow-traveler Republicans—can regain its sanity and work to improve the U.S. healthcare system without eviscerating it.

Failing this, we in Central New York may be forced to look farther afield for our healthcare needs.

John A. Rudy

Cooperstown