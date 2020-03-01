Avery Leonard, Team Cheered On Returning From NY Championship

MILFORD WRESTLER IN FINALS

Standout grappler Avery Leonard of Milford, along with members of the Cooperstown-Milford Team that wrestled in the NYSHSAA State Wrestling Championships over the weekend at the Times Union Center in Albany, wave to a crowd along Main Street, Cooperstown, from atop the village’s ladder truck on their return at noon today. Wrestling in the 120-pound category, Leonard pinned his first three opponents, bowing in the finals to Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Anthony Noto, who also won that category last year. Inset, cheering fans included, from left, CCS Swim Teach Coach Cheryl Rock, CCS school board member Marcy Birch and her husband Bob, the local lawyer, and CCS Athletic Director Dave Bertram. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)